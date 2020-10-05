As school districts continue to try to get children back in classes, the state is extending their time to do so.
The Texas Education Agency announced this past week that it will extend the minimum funding guarantee an additional six weeks. That means districts will receive their anticipated funding through the first 18 weeks of the school year, regardless of changes to enrollment or attendance.
The agency will decide if the adjustments need to be continued into the second semester based on information and data it will gather through January.
State funding for Texas schools is based on enrollment, but COVID-19 has caused student populations to decline across East Texas.
School districts must offer in-person instruction to be eligible for the extension, which all Longview-area districts do.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry said the extension will help districts, but his district planned for an enrollment decline in its budget.
“We’re in the same situation that many districts are in with decreased numbers in pre-K and kindergarten students,” he said. “We were fortunate, though, when we created our budget over the summer we planned for a decrease in enrollment. It will help us, but we weren’t really hurting because we planned for a decrease.”
Guidry said districts guess enrollment every year based on historical data.
“I think TEA has been very understanding this year,” he said. “They haven’t had all the answers when we wanted them, but I think they’re doing everything they can to accommodate schools.”
White Oak ISD Superintendent Brian Gray said the extension from the state is welcome.
“It definitely helps everybody continue as we kind of wait through this new normal,” he said. “We’re doing our very best to track attendance for our at-home and online learners. It’s our charge and our goal to keep the attendance level as high as we can, but it’s kind of challenging.”
Education Commissioner Make Morath said in a statement the move is aimed at giving more flexibility to schools.
“Given the uncertain nature of this public health crisis, we are giving as much support and flexibility as possible to school districts to ensure that we are balancing the need for student learning with our desire to help all our state’s students, teachers, staff and families remain healthy and safe,” he said.