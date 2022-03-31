The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services is investigating allegations of child abuse or neglect within East Texas Advanced Academies.
East Texas Advanced Academies is a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD: Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart, Johnston-McQueen, East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy and Forest Park Middle School.
Earlier this year, East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise resigned and a received a $350,000 lump sum payment. Several principals at ETAA campuses also were replaced in recent months. ETAA and LISD officials have provided little explanation for Wise's resignation or the principal changes.
The News-Journal has submitted requests for information under the state's public information laws to ETAA and LISD officials, but records released so far have provided little insight into what might have happened. ETAA and LISD asked for the Texas Attorney General's Office to determine whether portions of the information must be released under those laws.
Part of the News-Journal's request to ETAA asked for:
"Copies of any complaints filed against Cynthia Wise and any other person in ETAA leadership (at the campus level or higher) in the 2021-22 school year, as well as any documentation showing the outcome of investigations into those complaints — including internal reports and emails to, from and between ETAA, LISD or TEA officials about those investigations and their outcomes. (In its response to that portion of the request, ETAA's attorney said "there are no responsive documents.") and
"Copies of any complaints concerning the behavior of special education/life skills teachers and staff at ETAA campuses in the 2021-22 school year, as well as any written reports detailing the outcome of investigations into those complaints, including internal memos, reports and electronic communication to, from or between LISD, ETAA or TEA officials regarding the complaints."
The request concerning complaints about special education staff on ETAA campuses prompted the charter school system to ask for the Texas AG's Office to determine whether that information has to be released and to notify the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services about the request for information.
This week, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services sent the News-Journal a copy of a letter it sent to the AG's office with its arguments for why the information should not be released under state law.
"On March 9, 2022, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services .... received a notice from the attorney for the East Texas Advanced Academies ... that a requestor was seeking information provided to the department by ETAA regarding abuse or neglect of children attending ETAA locations on the Longview Independent School District campuses," the letter says. "DFPS is conducting an ongoing investigation of child abuse and/or neglect at one or more schools in the LISD where ETAA maintains a campus. We believe that any of the requested information that pertains to the ongoing DFPS investigation is excepted from public release ...."
ETAA Board President Alan Amos and LISD spokesman Matthew Prosser did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the investigation.