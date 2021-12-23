Local and state police are planning increased traffic enforcement this holiday season, and safe-ride options abound for New Year’s Eve revelers in Longview.
Longview police and state agencies encourage drivers to be safe and sober during the holiday, which can be a time of increased alcohol-related crashes.
Spokesman Brandon Thornton said Longview Police Department is planning increased enforcement during the upcoming holiday weekends and specifically mentioned New Year’s Eve.
"Yes, we will have a team of officers out on Dec 31, 2021, primarily conducting DWI enforcement," said Thornton, who also cautioned drivers to take precautions when leaving their vehicles.
“Hide your things. Lock your door. Take your keys,” he said.
The department reported a smattering of driving-while-intoxicated arrests surrounding New Year’s Eve — traditionally, a time of celebration. Between Dec. 31, 2019, and Jan. 2020, the department made four DWI arrests. Three were made during the same time frame the following year, according to police records.
The Texas Department of Public Safety will begin its annual holiday traffic enforcement campaign on Thursday. Troopers will be looking for motorists who are not wearing seatbelts, driving while intoxicated or committing other traffic violations, the department said in a statement.
This past year, DPS reports its Christmas and New Year’s enforcement efforts resulted in 615 DWI arrests and 116,810 citations and warnings.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported there were 93 alcohol-related crashes resulting in death and 2,462 “DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes” during this past year’s holiday season, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
“Drinking and driving is 100% preventable and can have serious physical, emotional and financial consequences that can last for years,” TxDOT said in a release. “A DWI can hurt or kill someone, devastating the lives of victims and survivors forever. It can also cause significant and expensive legal issues, create difficulty finding or keeping a job and bring a lifetime of regret.”
TxDOT recommends motorists prepare to avoid driving drunk by designating a sober driver in a group, asking a friend of family member for a ride or by calling a rideshare service or taxi.
Locally, Longview Transit will again be offering its Safe Ride Home program this year.
Longview Transit, in partnership with R&K Distributors, is offering free rides to anyone within the Longview city limits on New Year's Eve. Transportation service is available to or from any Longview destination.
The service starts 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 3 a.m. For more information, or to schedule a ride, call (903) 753-2287.
Yellow Checker Cab of Longview is also offering a free ride home for the holiday. For rides, call (903) 932-2231.
Roberts & Roberts law firm is offering free rides home in Longview and Tyler in an effort to prevent drunken driving incident during the holidays. The firm has partnered with Tyler Car Service to give residents in the cities an option for free rides home through Jan. 1.
More information is available at the firm’s website, robertslawfirm.com.
TxDOT will hold a campaign with events across the state throughout the month called “Drive Sober. No Regrets.”
The campaign features video testimonials from Texans who are dealing with the daily consequences of drunken driving either as an offender or survivor, and it is scheduled to be in Tyler next week.
On Wednesday, TxDOT’s traveling exhibit will be at Broadway Square Mall, 4601 S. Broadway Ave., from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a statement. “We don’t want to turn a happy time of year into one that could be marked by tragic loss caused by someone’s poor decision to drink and drive.”