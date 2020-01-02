The price to settle a parking citation in Longview tripled Wednesday.
State lawmakers are the culprit, but the money will stay local, authorities said.
A new $14 fee has been added to all Longview Municipal Court citations, including downtown parking tickets.
The fee is mandated under Senate Bill 346, which added $14 to all Class C misdemeanors and adjusted fees and costs related to other offenses.
Before the fee, a citation for parking over the limit in a two-hour parking spot was $7 when paid on time.
That same citation will now cost $21.
“If you plan to park for more than two hours during business hours, you are encouraged to take advantage of the free, long-term parking lots available on Cotton Street,” according to a statement from the city.
SB 346 changed court costs on various levels of convictions, and it reallocated the proceeds among several state agencies. It also reduced the minimum percentage of those fees allocated to the Employees Retirement System from more than 11% to nearly 7%, which will be offset by the overall increases in court costs revenues, according to the Legislative Budget Board.
The city of Longview’s parking compliance officer spent Thursday distributing information notices to vehicles parked in downtown parking spaces to help inform residents of the change.
Downtown businesses also can participate in the city’s Parking Validation Stamp Program, which allows a business to stamp a customer’s citation that they received while visiting the business. When the customer brings the stamped citation to Municipal Court, the citation may be dismissed.
For information, call the Municipal Court at (903) 237-1186.