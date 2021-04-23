The state on Friday reported more than one-third of Gregg County residents 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 33.38% of the county's residents 16 and older have had one dose of the vaccine and that 26.82% of the same group has been full vaccinated.
According to the state, 57.08% of Gregg County residents age 65 and older have been fully vaccinated with 66.17% having had at least one dose.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported nine newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Monday, bringing the total case count in the county to 6,081.
NET Health made the announcement Thursday on its website, as confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were 5,891 and 108, respectively. NET Health reported in March it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The numbers do not include 4,957 probable cases, 4,758 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Thursday, there were 82 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Thursday reported 47 new confirmed cases since Monday and two additional deaths. The county has had 11,648 confirmed cases, 11,024 recoveries and 205 fatalities from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents since Tuesday and one additional death.
The county has had 2,442 cases and 106 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported eight additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Tuesday and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,212 positive cases, according to the state, and 106 COVID-19 deaths.
Cases in Upshur County increased by one to 1,332 total and deaths remained at 74.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler rose to just below 3% with the latest data available by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 2.98% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Statewide
State health officials reported more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and 69 new deaths Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 2,547 new confirmed cases, plus 126 previously unreported cases. The state has had 2,453,803 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
On Monday, the state had 64,810 estimated active cases. Of those, 2,862 required hospitalization.
The Texas Tribune reported that as of Wednesday, 23.6% of Texans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.