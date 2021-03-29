Texas is receiving more than 1 million new doses this week, and shipments are expected to increase in April, said Imelda Garcia, head of the state's expert vaccine allocation panel. Vaccination rates in Texas have lagged behind much of the nation. Although officials put some blame on data reporting delays, they acknowledged that some appointment slots are going unfilled.
"We have heard from some of our providers that demand has definitely decreased over the past couple of weeks," said Garcia, adding that some unused doses are being transferred to other providers.
Texas opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults Monday, joining a rapid national expansion as state health officials continue monitoring whether spring break will change a downward trend in cases.
At least a half-dozen states Monday opened eligibility to anyone ages 16 and older.
Texas has administered more than 10 million vaccine doses.
Garcia said it's still too early to tell how spring break affects Texas COVID-19 cases. However, state officials are pleased with recent trends, she said.
Texas' seven-day rolling average of new cases did not increase over the past two weeks, going from roughly 4,500 new cases per day on March 13 to about 4,000 on March 27.
East Texas
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region remained less than 3% during the weekend as it continued to remain low.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 2.43% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22. The recent hospitalization rates are among the lowest since June.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday reported four new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents Since Monday and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,402 cases and 104 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported two news cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County since Friday along with one additional death. The county has had 2,172 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Monday had increased by two during the weekend to 1,318, and the county’s total deaths from the virus increased by one to 68.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District this past week began updating COVID-19 numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays for Gregg and the six other counties for which it provides disease surveillance; however, new numbers had not been released Monday evening.