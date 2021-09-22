State Rep. Chris Paddie, a Marshall Republican who chairs the powerful House State Affairs Committee, said Wednesday he will not seek another term in the lower chamber.
The news comes less than a month after Paddie, who has represented House District 9 since 2013, announced he would run for reelection.
His district covers Harrison, Panola, Shelby, Sabine, Cass and Marion counties.
In a statement, Paddie said that as the Legislature undergoes the redistricting process, he had "decided that the timing is right to spend more time with my family and allow my East Texas colleagues to spend time fighting for our values instead of having to make some of the tough choices required."
"Serving in the Legislature is not a career, but a way to serve your neighbors," Paddie said. "I remain fully committed to advocating for good public policy and will continue do so in non-elected avenues of public service."
On top of chairing the House State Affairs Committee, Paddie this year also spearheaded a number of proposals to overhaul the state's power grid — an issue that quickly became a priority for lawmakers after the deadly winter storm in February.
Senate Bills 2 and 3, both shepherded by Paddie in the lower chamber and since signed into law, made a host of changes to the grid and the people who oversee it, including changing the governance of the state's main grid operator and requiring power generation companies to better prepare their facilities to withstand extreme weather.
At the time of his reelection announcement in August, Paddie said it had been "a banner year for conservatives in the Texas House," and while "many things remain undone," he was "committed to continuing this work through the special sessions and into this coming term."
Paddie's announcement comes less than two weeks after he was censured by the Harrison County Republican Party.
Party chair Lee Lester said previously that the vote was spurred by Paddie’s seemingly lack of support for the party’s platform.
“We were kind of waiting to see if (Paddie) did anything in this legislative session,” Lester said at the time. “We were hoping that he would, and we wouldn’t have to do anything, but he’s still not representing the people who sent him. We’re in a representative republic, and he doesn’t represent us, so we have to do something.”
Paddie called the censure "shameful."
“It is shameful that while the Legislature was busy passing Republican priorities, such as election integrity, pro-life legislation, and a 13th check for retired teachers, a handful of folks were busy trying to tear apart the Republican Party,” Paddie said in a statement. “Their misinformed censure motion is in contrast to the almost 80 percent of Harrison County Republican voters who supported me in the last primary.”
While it was immediately unclear what Paddie's next steps may be, the Legislature on Monday formally kicked off the redrawing of the state's congressional, state House and Senate and State Board of Education maps.
Lawmakers will have this 30-day stretch to tackle the redistricting process along with other items set by Gov. Greg Abbott for the third special session of the year, though the governor can call the Legislature back for more overtime rounds if he wishes to do so.