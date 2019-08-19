State Rep. Jay Dean on Monday announced plans to seek a third term to Texas House District 7.
Dean, R-Longview, made the announcement in a written statement in which he called the 86th session of the Texas Legislature, which ended in May, a “huge success for conservative East Texas values.”
The announcement cited a host of passed legislation on the Republican platform, an amendment to the Texas Constitution that bans a state income tax along with bills aimed at curbing opioid abuse.
"These are great results, but it can all change at the drop of a hat," Dean said. "The threat of socialism is very real, and we've got a lot of work to do to ensure our values and way of life are protected."
Dean, who served three terms as Longview mayor from 2005 to 2015, beat fellow Republican David Watts in a March 2016 primary in a race for the seat vacated by former Rep. David Simpson, R-Longview, who stepped down to run for Texas Senate. Dean did not face a Democratic opponent in the general election in 2016 nor did he face an opponent in the 2018 election cycle.
Dean, whose district is made up of Gregg and Upshur counties, authored several pieces of legislation during the past session aimed at curbing opioid abuse in the state. He is rated 100% pro-life by Texas Alliance for Life and Texas Right to Life, according to his reelection campaign announcement, and he has a perfect “A” rating from the National Rifle Association.
Should Dean draw an opponent from his own party, a primary election is scheduled for March 3, according to the Texas Secretary of State website. The general election is set for Nov. 3, 2020.