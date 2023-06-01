State Rep. Jay Dean says his vote to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton came after a "tremendous amount of time" consulting with legal counsel.
The Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 on Saturday to impeach Paxton. The decision came after members of the House General Investigating Committee revealed articles describing "a yearslong pattern of misconduct and questionable actions that include bribery, dereliction of duty and obstruction of justice," according to The Texas Tribune.
State Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, was among the representatives who voted against impeachment.
Dean, R-Longview, expressed disappointment in the situation involving Paxton but said based on the Legislature's constitutional obligation to protect the public, the House had to review articles of impeachment against him.
"I spent a lot of time visiting with Texas legal counsel to understand our obligations under the constitution, and that’s how I came to my conclusion," Dean said. "It’s also disappointing that ... Paxton asked the Texas House General Investigating Committee to consider his settlement with the whistleblower, which included the use of $3.3 million in taxpayer funds."
He said it now is the Texas Senate's responsibility to determine Paxton's guilt or innocence based on evidence and testimony. The Senate trial is set to begin no later than Aug. 28.
"I pray for a fair and impartial consideration of this case in an expeditious manner in order to find either (Paxton's) guilt or innocence in accordance with the constitution," Dean said.
A day before Saturday's vote, Schaefer released a statement on Twitter detailing his stance on the impeachment proceedings.
"To my knowledge, not a single member of the Texas House has interviewed, or directed questions to a single witness, and that includes members of the General Investigating Committee," Schaefer said in his statement. "To be clear, the full Texas House has not heard any testimony from witnesses, nor have we been provided transcripts of such testimony."
He added he believed the process was being rushed and didn’t believe House members had a good understanding of “the adequacy, legality, or fairness of the impeachment process.”
Schaefer said he was disturbed by the way the situation was being handled and said if impeachment was the right option, it was being done the wrong way.
"I will vote no because I do not have confidence in the procedure," he statement said. "I cannot vote to impeach when the members of the full House have had no direct access to witnesses or supporting documents and have had no time to properly prepare and understand the matters in question."
Schaefer did not respond to multiple messages seeking comment.
Dean said while he respects Schaefer, the state constitution is clear about the impeachment process. He also said he spoke to Schaefer at length before the House vote.
"Everything that Rep. Schaefer was concerned about is the responsibility of the Senate," Dean said.