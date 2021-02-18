To help those in the community in need, State Rep. Jay Dean is working with his home church, St. Matthew's Catholic Church of Longview, to deliver food baskets and offer rides to anyone in the community in need.
Dean said Thursday morning the church has 60 food baskets filled with grocery staples that it will offer on a first-come, first-served basis to those in the community who need food. The baskets were prepared in response to grocery store shelves being depleted. Additionally, the church has a team that will offer rides to those in the community who cannot drive on the icy roads and who may have an emergency situation, such as a need to pick up medications.
Those in need of assistance may call Dean on his cellphone at (903) 720-8460.
"We are just looking for a way to help folks," Dean said. "I feel terrible for our community with all that we have gone through with COVID-19 and now this."
Initially the church had intended to open as a warming shelter. Dean and others posted to social media Wednesday that the church planned to open as a shelter. The Rev. Msgr. Xavier Pappu had agreed to open the church's Saint John Paul Center as a warming shelter for those without power or water.
Dean said while those who made posts received an outpouring of support from people in the community who wanted to help, no one in need reached out. Dean noted that Gregg County has been fortunate in that most homes have had electricity throughout the snowstorm.
After not seeing a huge need for shelter because most in the community have power, Dean said the church decided to "take a different path."
The church utilized its food pantry to prepare 60 baskets to distribute. Dean anticipates the grocery boxes will be depleted quickly.
"Most of the grocery stores are closed because their shelves are empty -- they don't have a produce, meat, and they can't get delivery trucks right now," Dean said. "So we have 60 food pantry boxes to give out to people."
The boxes can be received at the church, or for those who cannot travel on the roads, the church will attempt to deliver the baskets to them.
As bottled water is scarce right now, Dean said he has asked people to look for bottled water to help with supply.
"There are some homes that may not have water because their pipes are frozen or busted, so we are trying to address that," he said.
The final effort is to "offer rides to people who can't drive on these roads or who may not have four-wheel drive," Dean said. The church is attempting to help people travel the roads in emergency situations, such as need to pick up necessary medications.
"In my opinion, we are on the downside of this storm, but we want to do all we can to help those in our community in need," Dean said.