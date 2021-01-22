The “COVID slide” resulted in about 3.2 months of lost instruction in Texas students on top of the typical 2.5 summer months, according to the Texas Education Agency.
In the fall, TEA offered school districts an optional beginning of the year assessment for students to gauge how far behind they fell during the spring shutdown. According to the agency, 648,609 students from 334 school systems took the optional beginning of the year assessments.
Longview ISD and Spring Hill ISD gave students the assessments in the fall, while Pine Tree ISD administered its own similar testing.
Penny Fleet, Spring Hill ISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and special programs, said while the district’s results weren’t as low as those seen statewide, there were gaps, with the largest being in reading.
The state testing was available July 27 to Oct. 16 and covered items on the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, which is what schools use to design curriculum because it is what the state requires students to learn.
Schools that administered the tests gave them to students based on their grade level at the time of the spring shutdowns. According to TEA, the beginning of year assessments covered the same grades, subjects and courses that are provided for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness exams and were constructed from previously released STAAR test items.
The data is not being used for any type of accountability purposes, but according to TEA, it will be used as a starting point to gauge the impact COVID-19 had on learning in Texas schools as of the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Results from STAAR tests taken at the end of this school year will provide a more complete picture of the impact.
School districts could use the results to help plan and implement any instructional adjustments for the school year, according to the TEA.
Fleet said Spring Hill ISD is using the data to allow teachers to go over what was missed most in classes and spend time making up for gaps.
Spring Hill is using programs such as iStation and extra tutoring and intervention to help students catch up. Fleet said aside from reading, the district also has gaps in math to fill.
Since the district has a half-day schedule every Friday, Fleet said some of that time is used by teachers for remediation with students who need it.
“All of our staff are working incredibly hard to help our kids fill the gap that was caused by this pandemic and loss of time at school,” she said.