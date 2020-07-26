The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas surpassed 381,000 on Sunday as the state reported 153 new deaths. Total cases in Gregg County increased to 1,263 as 13 new cases were recorded.
Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said recoveries were unchanged Sunday at 240, and the death count remained at 17. Harris said 5,293 total tests had been administered in the county as of Sunday, with 3,785 negative results and 245 results pending.
Elsewhere in the area, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims reported five more positive cases to raise his county's total to 572. Sims did not report information Sunday on recoveries.
State health officials said at least 381,656 people have tested positive for the virus, which was an increase of 5,810 confirmed cases since Saturday. The state said 147,511 cases are active, meaning they don't include people who have died or recovered.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The number of fatalities in the state from COVID-19 rose 153 to 5,038.
Statewide hospitalizations Sunday were 10,058, which is 534 fewer than a week ago.
However, because of changes in reporting to meet federal requirements, the state began reporting incomplete data July 23, resulting in lower hospitalization and hospital bed numbers. As of Sunday, 15% of hospitals are reporting incomplete data. State health officials are working to provide full reports.