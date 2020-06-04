Free COVID-19 testing will be offered again over four days next week in Longview at locations spread across the city.
It’s the second time the state has brought screenings to Longview led by the Texas Army National Guard.
All testings are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
They are scheduled:
- Tuesday at Foster Middle School, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- June 11 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2500 McCann Road
- June 12 at Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road
- June 13 at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
The June 9 and 11 testing will be drive-up that require a prescreening for COVID-19 symptoms and appointment. Information about how to make appointments will be made available later. The final two days will provide walk-up testing with no appointment or prescreening required.
The first round of testing in mid-May in Longview was provided on a drive-thru basis at the Longview Fairgrounds, a location that city officials previously said had been chosen early in planning for the pandemic response because it has the capacity to handle large volumes of traffic without affecting the city’s normal traffic flow and had “excellent traffic accessibility” with easily implemented traffic control plans in place.
Also, it provided bathrooms and other facilities for National Guard members working there all day.
Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman said the four sites next week were chosen because they provide “additional convenient locations spread across different areas of the city.” Also, all the sites are on Longview Transit bus routes to ensure the sites are accessible to people without transportation.
Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo had been pushing for additional testing at locations more convenient for low-income residents. The free testing the state is offering is important, he said, because people otherwise can only be tested with a doctor’s order and the ability to pay for the test, which can cost hundreds of dollars.
“The only way you get a true read on your community is to offer it this way,” he said.
On Wednesday, the same day the local testing was announced, local officials received the final results of the mobile testing that took place in May. On May 20, officials reported the state testing had identified 11 positive results. Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said Wednesday that number stood, with six of those positives from Gregg County residents. The results show 314 negatives and two inconclusive tests.
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the free community screenings are important because so many people test positive for COVID-19 but show no symptoms. Testing in the Gregg County Jail, for instance, identified 38 inmates who had no symptoms and who tested positive.
As the state reopens, he said people still should be concerned about COVID-19.
“It’s to their peril if they’re not worried about it. Going back to the statement we made back in March, people have got to take personal responsibility for this,” Stoudt said, including practicing good hygiene by washing their hands and wearing face masks when appropriate in crowds.
“Those things are still being recommended, certainly in the leadership here within our community, and it’s being echoed by the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and our health department,” he said.