Texas has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and older, and now the state is offering an online tool to help Texans find their shots.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced this week it is launching the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to give residents one place to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine through multiple public health departments to cover nearly 200 counties in the state.
Texans can create a profile at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov . Within a day, according to the state, those who are registered and eligible for the vaccine will be matched with the next available appointment in their desired county at their preferred times. If none are available, the scheduler will continue to search for appointments.
Residents who have difficulty using the online registration tool and those with limited internet access can call (833) 832-7067 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week to get assistance making an appointment.
The state’s vaccine scheduler will not replace all COVID-19 vaccine registration, DSHS said.
“Many entities — including pharmacies, medical practices and some public health departments — are operating their own registration systems and will continue to do so,” a statement from the department said. “People who want to be vaccinated should continue to look for available vaccine at those providers, as well. Links to other vaccine scheduling tools are available at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine .”
The state health department on Tuesday reported 3,980 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,778,808, an estimated 95,739 of which are active. Texas hospitals had 3,161 COVID-19 cases, according to Tuesday’s data.
The 109 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Tuesday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 47,278.
East Texas
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, late Monday reported 19 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Thursday.
Confirmed recoveries and deaths from the virus were 5,755 and 108, respectively, according to the district, which reported on this past week it would begin updating numbers only on Mondays and Thursdays each week.
The numbers do not include 4,865 probable cases, 4,653 probable recoveries and 88 probable deaths.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Monday, there were 163 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county and no active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health on Monday reported 44 new confirmed cases since Thursday and one additional death. The county has had 11,360 confirmed cases, 10,643 recoveries and 198 fatalities from the virus.
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region remained below 3% with data released Tuesday.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 2.28% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate dropped below 3% on March 18, and since then it has been below 3% every day except May 22. The recent hospitalization rates are among the lowest since June.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,404 cases and 104 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported five news cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,177 positive cases, according to the state, and 105 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases on Monday had increased by three to 1,321, and the county’s total deaths from the virus remained at 68.