The Texas State Teachers Association filed a lawsuit Thursday against Longview ISD accusing it of violating a state law that limits the percentage of a district’s students who can be enrolled in charter schools.
In the petition filed in Gregg County district court, the association is seeking a declaratory judgment that Longview ISD’s granting of charter school applications that affect in excess of 15% of the previous year’s enrollment should be declared invalid and void.
The district was granted a waiver in 2019 from the Texas Education Agency to allow it to enroll more than 15% of the student population with charter schools.
When asked about the waiver, TSTA spokesman Clay Robison said the association filed an open records request with TEA to see the waiver. He said TEA did not respond in the mandated 10 business days.
TEA confirmed the request was received Jan. 16. The offices were closed Jan. 20 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, making the 10th day Jan. 31 — today — and TEA still in compliance if the association receives a response on or before Jan. 31.
Even if the association had seen the waiver, Robison said the lawsuit still would have been filed.
“Our lawyers believe TEA does not have the authority to grant waivers under that law,” he said. “Our general counsel believes there are no provisions for the TEA to grant a waiver. The only exception that can be made is for failing schools, and none of the schools so far are failing.”
Robison said the association is asking that the charter conversions be considered null and void. Those charters are the ones run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies. The campuses are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy, J.L. Everhart Elementary School and Forest Park Middle School.
In a statement, the association said the total Longview enrollment for the 2018-19 school year was 8,457 students. During 2018-19, the six charter campuses had a combined enrollment of 2,908 students, which is more than double the 1,268 students who account for the statutory limit, the association said.
“Those six campuses combined account for much more than 15% of total school enrollment for 2018-19,” Robison said.
The Texas Education Code provides that, regardless of the limit, a district charter may be granted to any campus that has received the state’s lowest performance rating, but the teachers association said in its statement that none of the campuses that Longview ISD has converted into charters has the lowest performance rating. Three have Bs, and three have Cs under the state’s most recent accountability grades, according to the association.
Robison said many urban school districts have charter schools.
“There are two kinds of charter approval procedures,” Robison said. “There is one Longview used, where they initiated the charter push. They are the ones subject to this 15% limit.”
Failing schools that have a charter organization taking over the campuses are not subject to the limit, he said.
Association President Noel Candelaria said the district’s plans to possibly convert all campuses into charter schools “would remove important educational standards, such as class-size limits for elementary students, which are crucial to effective teaching and learning.”
Robison said the association did not know the extent of the charter situation at Longview ISD until the News-Journal started writing about the district wanting to convert its remaining seven schools to charters, creating districtwide chartering.
“And then we started taking a closer look,” he said.
The teachers association was joined in the lawsuit by its national affiliate, the National Education Association, and its local affiliate, the Longview Educators Association, which has about 100 members among Longview ISD’s employees.
Longview ISD declined to comment by deadline Thursday.