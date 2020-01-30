The Texas State Teachers Association filed a lawsuit Thursday against Longview ISD accusing it of violating a state law that limits the percentage of a district’s students who can be enrolled in charter schools.
In the petition filed in Gregg County district court, the association is seeking a declaratory judgment that Longview ISD’s granting of charter school applications that affect in excess of 15 percent of the previous year’s enrollment should be declared invalid and void. The limit is set by the Texas Education Code, but the Texas Education Agency granted a waiver that allows the district to exceed the 15 percent rule.
In a statement, the association said the total Longview enrollment for the 2018-19 school year was 8,457 students. Six campuses with a combined enrollment of 2,908 students during 2018-19 have been converted to charters, which is more than double the 1,268 students who account for the statutory limit.
The six charter schools run by the nonprofit East Texas Advanced Academies are East Texas Montessori Prep Academy, Ware East Texas Montessori Academy, Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, J.L. Everhart Elementary School, Bramlette STEAM Academy and Forest Park Magnet School.
The Texas Education Code provides that, regardless of the limit, a district charter may be granted to any campus that has received the state’s lowest performance rating, but the teachers association said in the statement that none of the campuses that Longview ISD has converted into charters has the lowest performance rating. Three have Bs, and three have Cs under the state’s most recent accountability grades, according to the association.
Association President Noel Candelaria said the district's plans to possibly convert all campuses into charter schools “would remove important educational standards, such as class-size limits for elementary students, which are crucial to effective teaching and learning."
The teachers association was joined in the lawsuit by its national affiliate, the National Education Association, and its local affiliate, the Longview Educators Association, which has about 100 members among Longview ISD's employees.
