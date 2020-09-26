One day after it was posted, the Texas Department of State Health Services withdrew school district-specific COVID-19 data.
A Texas Education Agency spokesman said Friday that the issue with the data was related to how the districts’ enrollments were reported and that the information should be posted again by Monday.
“On September 24, slight discrepancies were discovered within the first round of COVID-19 district-level case data,” the TEA said in a statement. “Specifically, DSHS and TEA realized that two technical issues required remediation. The first resulted from integrating the school COVID case report data set with the school enrollment data set.
“The second was the addition of 275 reported student cases and 203 reported staff cases of COVID-19 submitted by districts after the initial submission period. In an effort at greater transparency and the most accurate case numbers, the cumulative case total was updated to reflect these new report submissions.”
The data was made available Thursday and showed updated case counts for COVID-19 in all state districts. Officials have said the data will be updated weekly.
The data released Thursday showed the vast majority of known cases of COVID-19 among Texas public school students who have returned to classrooms were found in older students.
In a shift, the TEA early this month said school districts had to start reporting cases on their campuses to the state and that the data would be made publicly available. Previously, the TEA only required districts to report confirmed virus cases to parents and staff associated with the school where cases were identified and to the local health department.
On Friday, Longview ISD said the data for the district reported on the Texas Department of State Health Services website was incorrect. District spokesman Francisco Rojas said the district has had 30 students with lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19; the state reported 39.
Rojas said the district is working with the state to get the information corrected and added there was some miscommunication.
The briefly posted data showed most East Texas school districts had COVID-19 case counts of less than 1% of their student populations.
In the Longview area, only White Oak ISD at 1.63% of its students who have contracted COVID-19 and Henderson ISD at 2% were above the state average.