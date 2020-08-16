The number of new COVID-19 cases across the state as well as the number of hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus declined Sunday.
The state reported 6,204 new cases Sunday, which is a drop of more than 2,000 compared with the day before.
That brought the statewide total to 535,042 cases in 251 counties. The state's positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to tests conducted over seven days — is 11.2%.
The number of Texans hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Sunday was 6,267, a drop of about 200 people from the previous day and 1,170 less than a week ago.
And statewide deaths Sunday increased by 143 for a total of 9,983.
Locally, Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris reported six new cases to bring the county's total to 1,747.
Harris also reported 7,113 total COVID-19 tests performed in the county as of Sunday. He said 281 of those are pending.
The number of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities remained unchanged Sunday at 746 and 33, respectively.
Elsewhere in the area, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims said his county added a single new coronavirus case for a total of 739.
He also reported "great news" of an additional 47 recoveries to bring his county's total to 622. Harrison County has 35 deaths related to COVID-19.
"Let’s keep our guard up so these numbers will keep going down," Sims said in a statement.