Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches has been named a 2020 College of Distinction, a national honor that recognizes the university’s success in helping students learn and succeed, college officials announced.
Officials said SFA’s recognition is based on the excellence exhibited in its classrooms, incorporating high-impact practices throughout every student’s undergraduate education.
SFA received accolades for its programs in business, education, engineering and nursing as well as career development, according to the college.
Colleges of Distinction’s evaluation process consists of detailed interviews and research for each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, career development, strategic plan and student satisfaction, according to SFA. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to four distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community and successful outcomes.