The Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents on Saturday confirmed Scott Gordon as the ninth president of the university.
Gorden comes to Nacogdoches from Eastern Washington University, where he was provost.
He also spent 22 years at the University of Southern Indiana, where he served as dean of the Pott College of Science, Engineering and Education.
Gordon succeeds Baker Pattillo, who was SFA president from 2006 until his death in December.
Gordon is a native of Malone, New York, and received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Cortland. He earned a master’s degree and doctorate in botany and mycology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and holds certifications from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in educational management and leadership.
Gordon is expected to officially begin his duties at SFA on Sept. 16.