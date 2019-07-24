The Stephen F. Austin State University board of regents unanimously named Scott Gordon, provost of Eastern Washington University, as sole finalist for SFA president.
A native of Malone, New York, Gordon received his bachelor’s degree in biology from the State University of New York at Cortland. He earned a master’s degree and doctorate in botany and mycology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and holds certifications from the Harvard University Graduate School of Education in educational management and leadership.
As EWU provost, Gordon is the university’s chief academic officer, overseeing more than 500 faculty members in six academic college.
Gordon called the opportunity to serve as a leader at SFA a “dream come true.”
If confirmed by regents after the state-required 21-day waiting period, Gordon will become SFA’s ninth president, succeeding Baker Pattillo, who was SFA president from 2006 until his death in December.