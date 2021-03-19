Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches has named Lorenzo M. Smith, professor and dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science at California State University in Sacramento, as its next provost and executive vice president.
Smith earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; a master’s degrees from Wayne State University in Detroit; and a doctorate in engineering mechanics from Michigan State University.
“Dr. Smith is a visionary, proven leader with a passion for advancing student, staff and faculty success,” said Scott Gordon, SFA president. “He has thrived as a faculty member and as a dean, and we look forward to the leadership he will provide as provost and executive vice president at SFA.”
Smith also previously was a faculty member at Oakland University from 2000 through 2011 and taught courses ranging from the mechanics of metal forming to the theory of plasticity. He served as associate dean from 2011 through 2014.
Smith will begin his new role June 1 and will succeed Provost Steve Bullard, who recently announced his plans to retire.