'Stepping back in time': Family values, good old days alive at Gilmer barbershop

GILMER — The faded black rotary phone rings. Todd Wood slowly walks over to the small wooden stand it sits on, picks up the receiver handle and answers in a low, slow drawl: “Barbershop.”
The phone matches the rest of the scenery at Tater Town Barbershop in Gilmer.
A classic barber pole still spins near the front window facing the courthouse square, telling customers the shop is open for business. Vintage posters, black-and-white photos and yellowed newspapers line the wood-paneled walls. No computers are in sight.
The shop’s owner, Justin Farmer, didn’t try to create that aesthetic.
“We just didn’t get rid of nothing,” he said with a laugh. “You want an old timey barbershop. You can’t find none anymore.”
Tater Town Barbershop is more than just a place to get a haircut. To Farmer, it’s a place where a person’s day can change for better with a trip to the past.
Close-cut family
The building at 105 W. Tyler St. has been home to a barbershop for decades.
Long the home of Spencer’s Barbershop, barber Sam Barton bought the establishment in 1984 and changed the name to Tater Town. It’s a salute to the town’s long history with sweet potatoes, namely the famed annual East Texas Yamboree festival.
The sign above the front door tells customers that the shop has been giving "flattops and mohawks" ever since.
Farmer didn’t plan on being a barber — nor did he want to. Nevertheless, around the age of 20, he was cutting a friend’s hair one day when his dad insisted he go to a trade or professional school of some kind.
“He got out a phone book and found a barber college in Tyler,” Farmer said. “He said, ‘You want to go look at it?’ I said, ‘I guess so.’ There it is. It was an accident.”
A Pittsburg native, Farmer took a job at the shop after graduating from barber school in 1994. He bought the shop after Barton died in 2015.
“After a while, like anything, it becomes a job,” he said. “You keep coming back for the people.”
About 12 years ago, Todd Wood was growing tired of his career in construction work. That’s when Farmer, his cousin, asked him to start cutting hair. And like his cousin, Tater Town was his first job out of barber school. He’s been there ever since.
On a recent Monday, Wood talked about his time at the shop while he took care of a customer. The scissor blades clicked rhythmically like a typewriter as he guided them along the man's winding hairline, clipping hairs and letting them fall to the floor.
Meanwhile, Jace, Wood’s son, leaned up against a barber’s chair while waiting for his next customer. He’s been working at Tater Town for five years. He got into barbering after he spent a year hauling overhead cranes.
He’s enjoying his career change, he said.
“It could be the same hair cut, but all the heads are different,” he said. “Every 20 minutes, you got something different. And, I mean, working with my dad ain’t too bad.”
Farmer’s son, Jaxtin, has the same view. He’s been a barber there for two years.
In Justin Farmer’s view, there’s no better crew to cut hair with.
“It’s been great,” he said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better bunch. When you spend 75% of your day with someone, you want it to be with folks you like and trust.”
Customer loyalty
Gilmer used to have a barbershop on all four sides of the courthouse square, Wood said. Tater Town has outlasted them all.
That’s thanks to customers like 57-year-old David Nutt, who said he’s been coming to the barbershop since it was Spencer’s. He was 14 the first time he got a haircut there.
“I like being able to come in here, and it doesn’t matter what chair you sit in, you’re going to get a darn good job done, and you never walk out of here without a smile on your face,” Nutt said. “There’s always something funny going to be said. I don’t keep up with sports like I used to. I come in here and get caught up in a hurry.”
As Nutt relaxed in his chair, laughing and talking with other guys in the room, Todd Wood steered an electric razor around his ears and neck, shaving off wild white and gray hairs.
“Being an old timer like me, that means something to me,” Nutt said. “You just don’t feel like you got a haircut until you got shaved around your ears, around your neck. They do it here.”
He added: “I ain’t been cut yet.”
There are other reasons why folks walk in for a trim, too.
“We’ve had people get here because they threw a dart at a map,” Todd Wood said. “Some on vacation just happened to see it on the way through.”
“It’s pretty crazy, Man,” Jace Wood said. “You get anywhere from the poor dump to the rich of the rich.”
In their few short years working together, the Woods have already heard some hair-raising tales.
They talk about a guy in his 80s who still had his pilot’s license. Then there’s a kid who built a robot. There’s a local who claimed to have a bobcat and a vulture fighting in his living room, though the Woods have their doubts.
They also talk about the man who said he was a stunt double for Clint Eastwood. He told them how to be safe when falling off a horse: Throw everything out of your pockets that could impale you, such as pistols and pencils.
Sometimes, customers are just as surprised by what they learned at Tater Town. On his second visit to the shop, Gilmer native Bill Howell and Farmer started talking about guitars — which led to a spontaneous lesson.
“He stopped and showed me how to hit that dad-gum B chord, which I have a hard time with,” Howell said.
Preserving Americana
After closing time on a recent Friday, Farmer leaned back in his brown barber chair, dated 1962. He kicked his feet up on the scuffed footrest. His long, salt-and-pepper beard covered part of his gray button-down shirt, blazoned with the icon of the barber pole.
He’d just finished cutting the hair of a young man whose family has visited the shop for years .
Five years ago, Farmer gave a young boy his first hair cut. When Farmer got done, the boy’s family took a picture of him with Farmer. Unbeknownst to Farmer, years earlier he had given the boy’s father his first hair cut, too.
“I thought, ‘Man, I’m getting old,’ ” Farmer said. “I told myself, ‘When I cut the little boy’s son’s hair, I’m quitting.’”
He’s not the first barber to serve multiple generations of the same family. Most of the barbers who preceded him at Spencer’s and Tater Town spent decades there.
“I haven’t met a retired barber yet,” Farmer said. “All the barbers up here, when they left, they either left because they died or they left, went straight to the nursing home and then died a couple months later.”
Farmer misses those old barbers — real characters, he said. Some were quirkier than others, but each drew in a particular kind of clientele. The barbershop was a place for guys to cut up, tell jokes, swap stories and, as Farmer put it, be themselves.
A lot of the time, that’s still the case.
“That’s something I wanted to keep going,” Farmer said. “People love stepping back in time. They like the old stuff. It reminds them of when they were a kid. You have families that come visit, and the first place they come is here. They’ve moved off and been gone for 20 years or something, and they come back to visit their parents or kinfolk or whatever. They come to the barbershop. They want to know what’s been going on around town, what’s the gossip.”
The shop has had a number of interesting events through the years, including one wedding and a few fights.
On occasion, discussions can get heated, especially about politics. But opinions don’t inhibit friendships here, Farmer said.
“I don’t care what your religion is. I don’t care what your preference of politics is,” he said. “I’ve always thought, if a man raises his family and does good, he’s a good man. I could care less about anything else.”
Brighter days
A visit to a barbershop can fix more than a bad hair day. Men who come through the doors may be carrying a burden.
One December, Farmer asked a customer how his Christmas was going. The old man began to cry. His wife and another relative had died within the past few weeks.
“I just let him talk,” Farmer said. “He don’t have nobody to talk to. A lot of times, you’re a counselor. Sometimes, the best thing to do is just keep your mouth shut and listen. They just got to let it out.
“It’s more than just cutting hair. There’s a lot to it.”
As he sits in his barber chair, Farmer laments about the state of the country. People don’t help one another or keep promises like they once did.
But in some remote corners of the U.S.A., people still treat one another as they ought to be treated. They still come together to enjoy friendship and speak with common sense. They still show a friendly smile.
“I guess that’s why I like old barbershops,” Farmer said. “It kind of takes you back to when it was that way.”