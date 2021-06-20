There is one song my mom and I both love and make fun of regularly.
“Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi is an absolute classic that also has the most unnecessary key change. It's a characteristic that gives music nerds like us a good laugh.
When I told my mom that I would be flying in a hot air balloon on Friday, something that gave me not an insignificant amount of anxiety, my first thought was that I would quite literally be living on a prayer.
That’s right. I was able to ride a balloon during the Great Texas Balloon Race.
I was out of my comfort zone. I had heard that landings could be bumpy. I had a lot of thoughts as most people with anxiety do.
But I powered through. It could quite possibly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
I mean, I had been in car crashes and I had been in a boat crash on my honeymoon. What were the chances that I would crash on land, sea and air?
So, I hit the road at 5 a.m. Friday to make my 40-minute trek to Longview. I played worship music, had a frank conversation with God and blasted “Livin’ on a Prayer” before gathering the courage to walk into Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center and meet the pilot who had my very life in his hands.
I had the absolute privilege to fly with Mike Gullo of Bossier City, Louisiana. He and his wife, Angie, are two of the sweetest people and instantly calmed my nerves.
Thanks to them and their crew, I had an incredible experience. As a person who craves peace in a hectic life, the quiet and gentleness of the wind once you’re in the air was like nothing I had ever experienced.
Getting to see Longview, an area that I now call home, from above was surreal and beautiful. The colorful balloons, the warm sun. It was perfect.
One of the crew members, Stephanie Speicher, said ballooning gives us an opportunity to view God’s beautiful creation in a unique way.
I didn’t want it to end. But it did ... with a bump. Landings can be bumpy, but I survived, living on a prayer.
We ended up in a field of wildflowers north of Longview, watching balloon after balloon land.
When we got back to Maude Cobb, the Gullos treated me to a first flight ceremony. It’s a tradition that has fallen off over the years, but it is something I will never forget.
If I told little 10-year-old Courtney from Baltimore some of the things she would do when she grew up and became a journalist, I think her head would explode.
I hope that sense of adventure in journalism never goes away. Even if that means that I am constantly living on a prayer.