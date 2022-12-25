A Longview arts icon has completed and published a memoir detailing her more than 50 years of teaching ballet.
Pat George Mitchell, 75, founded Longview Ballet Theatre in 1972 and served as artistic director with its final production of "Cinderella" earlier this year.
Mitchell has taught ballet for 53 years and oversaw numerous productions over the years, including "Swan Lake," "Nutcracker" and "Sleeping Beauty."
According to Mitchell, her book — "50 Years For an Oscar (de la Renta, that is): The dance of my life...a memoir" — covers topics including relationships, choreography and the many stories that have come from being in the ballet business.
"It's about different things that happened during the history of me teaching here," Mitchell said. "I've done everything I wanted to do in a small town by bringing the big city here."
She said she tried to include stories that moved her and were inspiring to her in the hopes they could inspire other people.
Mitchell is no stranger to writing, having published "Eternal Poem" in 1981 through Hudson Printing in Longview. The book is a collection of poems written by Mitchell and also is available on Amazon.
Despite that experience, Mitchell said she never believed she'd find herself writing another book.
The idea for the memoir started in the early 2000s, when Mitchell was directing a production of "Swan Lake," she said. Her friend, photographer Rosalie O'Conner, traveled to Texas from New York to take pictures of the production.
"She liked the stories that I would tell her about the legends of dance that I had come in contact with, being from a small town meeting these big legends in ballet..." Mitchell said, and that sparked O'Conner's interest.
O'Conner would start to prod Mitchell to write a book, telling her that her stories were interesting enough to be published, she said. After consistent emails from O'Conner every month, Mitchell caved and got to work, she said.
For 17 years on and off she would add, remove and adjust parts of her memoir as things in her own life changed, she said. Five years ago, she thought she had completed it, only to go back and change things again. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, it also caused some of her stories to change.
During the pandemic, Mitchell said she wrote 11 more chapters.
By January, she had finished writing. Editing wrapped up in May, the finished product was done a few months later and the book went on sale in November.
She wants to pitch the memoir to The History Channel or TBS and other television channels to see if there's any interest in doing a documentary, she said.
While Mitchell has never considered herself a writer, she said she's been told she's a great storyteller. She considers writing akin to dancing in that writing what comes to mind is similar to choreographing a set of steps, she said.
"The book certainly tells some of those wonderful stories of the encounters I’ve had, and it teaches you how to keep dancing in life," Mitchell said.
She's been dancing since she was 2 years old, and the spirit of dance has never left her, she said. Even in the roughly year span away from dance to focus on the book, Mitchell said she was still in the mindset of producing something every day.
"I believe all the dancing is not for naught," she said. "I'm still dancing in so many different ways.".
The book is available for purchase at tinyurl.com/3wkytc3w .