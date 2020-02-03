Almost two months after leadership at a Longview ISD charter campus changed, district officials remain tight-lipped about the move, documents released through a public information request show there was no internal written communication and parents continue to ask seek answers.
Megan Burns, the deputy of curriculum and instruction of East Texas Advanced Academies — the nonprofit organization running six Longview ISD charter campuses — was named principal of Johnston-McQueen Elementary School in December.
The school’s previous principal, Jennifer Bailey, was moved to a new ETAA administrative position called culture conscious campus coordinator.
Johnston-McQueen parents were notified of the change Dec. 9 by a recorded announcement sent to their phones.
ETAA CEO Cynthia Wise has not responded to requests to explain the decision.
The News-Journal requested any written or electronic communication between Wise and the ETTA board, administrators and Longview ISD trustees related to moving Burns and Bailey. The emails provided in response to that request contained no information about the change, indicating there was no internal communication about it between Wise and other school and district officials.
The News-Journal emailed questions to ETAA board President Alan Amos asking about the lack of communication about the moves as well as his response to parents’ concerns.
Amos did not respond to the questions, only saying he cannot discuss personnel.
Meanwhile, parents of Johnston-McQueen students said this past week that they are frustrated that no explanation has been provided.
“I feel like they should provide more information,” said Tiffany Angus. “(Two weeks before Christmas break is) not an appropriate time to make a change like that unless there’s something honestly bad.”
When asked if she was bothered more by the principal change or the lack of knowing why, Angus said both upset her equally.
“I don’t think there was anything going on,” she said. “I just think they wanted to make a change, and they did it when they wanted to do it. They’re not giving any reason for it, and it’s very bothersome. They should have a legitimate reason they should share with the public to be truly transparent.”
Another parent, Kim Frederick, said she is more upset by the lack of an explanation from ETAA officials.
“Our biggest frustration is not knowing the why,” she said. “If they had come out and said, ‘Hey, here’s xyz reasons’ and given some sort of explanation, it would have been easier to digest.”
If the change improves the school, Frederick said she is “all for it,” but that does not mean she does not want it explained.
Job duties
Burns, the administrator responsible for ensuring ETAA schools meet certain state performance standards, has been tasked with turning a campus that has earned back-to-back C grades in Texas Education Agency ratings into a high-performer.
According to Burns’ contract, the deputy of curriculum and instruction is primarily responsible to ensure ETAA achieves campus performance standards agreed upon by the organization and Longview ISD.
As the “culture conscious campus coordinator” for ETAA, Bailey will lead the implementation, oversight and assessment of the culture conscious model. Additionally, Bailey will integrate programs, training and resources that focus on leadership, instruction, student socio-emotional support and attendance improvement, according to ETAA.
The culture conscious campus model was created by Wise during her time as principal at Ned E. Williams Elementary School. Wise previously described it as a school that sets high expectations for students and staff by creating safe and inclusive schools and focusing on college and career readiness, whole-child development, critical thinking and problem solving, strong student and staff relationships and community engagement.
The performance contract between Longview ISD and ETAA lists specific goals for all ETAA campuses.
One goal for Johnston-McQueen is to increase the percentage of students who achieve “meets” or “masters” on State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness in all subjects from 43% in 2018 to 50% by 2022.
If performance goals are not met by the 2021-22 school year, Longview ISD can terminate the performance contract and revoke the charter for the Johnston-McQueen campus.
The campus received a C rating in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years from the Texas Education Agency. ETAA projects in the performance contract that if goals and performance measures are met, Johnston-McQueen could get an A rating by the 2021-22 school year.
Salaries
The creation of Bailey’s position likely increases ETAA’s administrative salary costs. Before she was named to the new administrative post, the five employees of ETAA made more than a combined $500,000 per year.
Bailey’s salary as Johnston-McQueen principal was $83,549 per year and will not change.
Burns will continue to make $92,500 as Johnston-McQueen principal and the ETAA deputy of curriculum and instruction, according to records from Longview ISD and ETAA.
The performance contract between Longview ISD and ETAA states that campus employees, such as Bailey, are still considered Longview ISD employees, even if they work on an ETAA-managed campus.
However, the contract also gives the CEO of ETAA, Wise, authority to manage the staff: “ETAA shall directly manage the instructional staff assigned to the schools, regardless of whether employed by LISD or ETAA, through the ETAA Chief Executive Officer.”
The contract further states, “this agreement grants ETAA full authority over the assignment of all LISD employees to the schools, including initial and final authority to approve the assignment of all district employees or contractors to the schools as well as initial and final authority to supervise, manage and rescind the assignment of any LISD employee or contractor from the schools.”