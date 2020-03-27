Even though senior citizens in nursing homes or assisted living facilities are on lockdown because of the new coronavirus, some Longview organizations want them to know someone still is thinking of them.
The Hospice of East Texas and Buckner International have set up ways for the community to deliver cards to local nursing homes and assisted living centers.
The Hospice of East Texas Hospice Consultant John Lehenbauer said the nonprofit organization started a program called Happy Mail. Mailboxes are set up at each of its locations where people can drop off mail without any contact with employees.
The group then calls nursing homes or assisted living facilities to get a count on residents and deliver the cards, he said.
Lehenbauer said he contacted Pine Tree ISD’s Birch Elementary School to get students involved. When the students pick up packets of work from the school, one assignment is to write a letter, color a picture or make a card.
“We already had some families drop off pictures,” he said. “I know once next week comes, there will be hundreds. I have a feeling there will be more than one letter in a packet.”
The Hospice of East Texas is allowing anyone to participate, Lehenbauer said.
“If we can get as many as we can during this time, just to let them know we’re thinking of them, because they can’t even see their family members,” he said.
According to a written statement from Buckner International, the organization is asking for letters, stories or drawings to be mailed directly to the sites.
The Buckner communities will take safety precautions when receiving letters, according to the statement. Incoming mail will be isolated for a minimum of 48 hours before distribution. Residents also can choose to decline accepting mail.
Packages will not be accepted at Buckner, only paper mail. Anyone who wants to send mail to the residents can send it to the Longview address at Inspiring Happiness c/o Buckner Westminster Place, 2201 Horseshoe Lane, Longview, TX 75605.
At the Hospice of East Texas, letters can be dropped off at or mailed to 101 W. Hawkins Parkway, Suite 7, Longview, TX 75605.
Lehenbauer said the mail can help lift residents’ spirits.
“When you’re in a nursing home, that is a city within a city,” Lehenbauer said. “These patients, they don’t leave. Our lives change a little bit, but they’re completely shut off from everybody. We’re just letting them know ‘we’re there for you.’”