Opening day of the summer swim season on Saturday was, at first, all sunshine and laughter, giggles and goggles at Ingram Pool in Longview.
Among the earliest people in the pool, Jacob Beaird, 10, was sporting his orange goggles when he tried to get his mother's attention over the noise.
"Mom. Mom. Mom," he yelled. "Watch this. I'm going to do a handstand. Mom. Mom. Watch."
And then he must have decided the handstand would be great whether she saw or not.
"Nevermind," he yelled and turned head first, hands down, in the water, his feet breaking through the water's surface.
He emerged a short time later, gulping in air, water dripping down his face.
In the shallowest end of the pool, Jonathan Boone was helping his children, 8-year-old Julien and 5-year-old Giselle get their goggles on. They had just moved here, he said, and found Splash Day as an answer to something to do Saturday.
Toddlers were playing under the mushroom-shaped fountain and teenagers were pencil-jumping into the deep end of the pool.
And then, about an hour-and-a-half or two hours into the fun, Mother Nature turned cranky. Clouds began to roll in, and then the thunder started.
Soon after, a short sound of a whistle rang out, followed soon after by all the life guards blowing one-long sound through their whistles at once. Swimmers began climbing out of the pool as Recreation Supervisor Marina Garcia explained the pool would be closed for the rest of the day and re-open Monday.
Splash Day also will be celebrated June 10 from 12:30-6 p.m. at Longview Swim Center, next door to Pine Tree High School on Fairmont St. Admission to Splash Day is $1 per person.