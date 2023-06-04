If you go

Regular swimming pool hours and admission

What: Ingram Pool

When: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Where: 1400 N. Tenth St.

Cost: $2 for ages 3 to 17; $3 for ages 18 and older; free for 2 and younger

What: Longview Swim Center

When: 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1111 W. Fairmont St. (Pine Tree High School)

Cost: $2 for ages 3 to 17; $3 for ages 18 and older; free for 2 and younger

Note: The lap pool at the Longview Swim Center will be closed for the duration of the season for repairs