Almost 1,500 Gregg County customers remained without electricity Wednesday evening after a storm Tuesday night downed power lines and trees.
While Longview avoided the widespread damage, it was a different story in Tyler
Tens of thousands of Smith County residents lost power, and damage to vehicles and homes was common, but officials said no major injuries were reported.
One person was reported to have minor injuries after a tree fell on a car near an intersection, according to the city of Tyler.
Crews responded to reports of at least 90 trees or large limbs throughout Tyler, and 45 of those landed on power lines, according to Jeff Kirt, stormwater foreman for the city of Tyler.
Kirt said his crews had been working to address issues since about 9 p.m. Tuesday and were working diligently all day Wednesday to clear the trees and debris. By 5 p.m. Wednesday, about half the trees had been cleared.
The city also said the remaining downed trees couldn’t be removed until Oncor assesses the downed power lines tangled in the fallen trees.
Kirt said he has never seen a storm like the one Tuesday night.
“This has been by far the worst storm that I’ve been involved in — the second (worst) was around 27 trees or so,” Kirt said. “The destruction out there is unbelievable.”
It will take at least two weeks to completely clear all the damage and debris in the streets, Kirt said.
Areas of Tyler that received the most damage include the Azalea District and Old Jacksonville Highway and Old Bullard Road areas, according to Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department spokesman. There was also significant damage reported in the hospital district, mid-town, areas around Tyler Junior College and at Chilton Avenue at Fourth and Fifth streets, according to Kirt.