Power lines are down, trees lay fallen and debris lined numerous residential streets — driving through Longview on Friday it was hard to find an area that hadn’t been affected by Friday morning’s severe storms.
Brandon Thornton, spokesman for the Longview Police Department, said roughly 40 traffic lights were out across the city. Officers were present at a number of major intersections directing traffic throughout the day, he said.
Stop signs were deployed at some small intersections while drivers at smaller intersections were left to their own devices. Thornton said drivers should treat any nonfunctioning traffic lights like a 4-way stop sign — stop, wait for the intersection to clear and then proceed. If drivers pull up to the intersection at the same time, it is recommended to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle to the right.
“Allow yourself more time to get to your destination because there’s a lot of traffic out there right now and with stoplights being out it’s going to back up,” Thornton said.
According to Shantell Jordan, corporate communication representative for Southwestern Electric Power Company, nearly 72,000 residents in East Texas were without power late Friday. This area includes Longview, Carthage, Gilmer, Gladewater, Henderson, Kilgore, Marshall and Mineola. Outages across SWEPCO’s entire service area were greater than 230,000.
SWEPCO is currently assessing the situation and help will be needed to address the large number of outages, she added.
“We have requested mutual assistance and are expected to have additional crews come out and assist the restoration efforts,” Jordan said.
As of mid-afternoon, it had called in an additional 185-line worker crews and forestry resources with an estimated 2,000 additional utility professionals to join in the recovery work. Crews are currently working to support four regional hospitals impacted by the extreme weather in Shreveport, LA, Marshall and Longview to help make those facilities safe, according to Jordan.
Aaron Stevens, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Shreveport, said Longview received .26 inches of rainfall. Widespread wind gusts reached between 60 and 80 mph. According to Stevens, more severe weather is expected going into the weekend.
”(Friday) evening we’re looking at scattered severe thunderstorms again...the biggest threats are damaging winds and large hail,” he said.
Similar conditions are expected to continue Saturday but with an even higher chance of severity, he said. Current models indicate Saturday night storms going into Sunday morning will be stronger than Friday night, he said.
Stevens urged residents using a generator to be cognizant of how to use it safely. In his experience, more people die from misusing generators and breathing in carbon dioxide than from actual storms. He advised generators should never be turned on inside a house or garage and should be kept at least 20 feet away from a house if running.
Marcus Delaney, Deputy Fire Marshal for the Longview Fire Department, offered a glimpse into how outages are affecting residents across the city.
He observed the west side of the city to have been affected more than the east and while some trees and power lines were down, the main problem is the number of power outages across the city, he said.
He added at least one house had been struck by lightning but no injuries had occurred. As power returned to residents and businesses, the department was busy responding to power alarms, he said. Crews also worked to set up barricades around fallen power lines and large debris.
Greg White lives at 1303 Jonquil Drive where nearby, two fallen trees and a street lamp lay strewn in the road. White said he was awake when the trees fell and dragged along some power lines. The entire street is without power, but White was luckily prepared with a generator.
He believes it was strong winds that brought down the trees, as he hadn’t heard a lightning strike occur. He and his wife had been in contact with SWEPCO and he was unaware when power might return to their area, he said.