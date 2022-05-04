Storms capable of producing wind speeds of up to 70 mph and hail an inch in diameter or larger are possible Thursday in East Texas.
With a cold front forming in the northwest and traveling into the warm, humid East Texas region, a strong-upper-level system is expected to bring “ambitious isolated storms” to the area, according to CBS19 forecaster Colleen Campbell. The system could bring widespread severe storms with the potential for damaging straight-line winds and for flooding.
"Some areas could see up to four inches (of rain),” Campbell said.
The storm is developing from the northwest — a typical setup, according to Campbell. Residents in Gregg, Smith and Upshur counties can expect the system to arrive between the late morning and early afternoon hours.
Campbell sasid straight-line winds can be just as damaging as a tornado. She also advised that those in manufactured and mobile homes should seek shelter during the storm.
"A mobile home or manufactured home, no matter how well-built they are, can become airborne," she said.
Campbell said before the storm hits, residents should take a look outside of their property and take note of things that could fall during the storm, like large trees or tree limbs.
"If you see anything that poses a danger, maybe find a different shelter," she said.
She recommends having a severe weather plan in place and, if needed, a plan for shelter. She said a tornado watch or severe weather warning should be taken seriously.
"It may be an inconvenience for a few hours, but that inconvenience could save your life," she said.
She noted that outdoor sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and suggests residents have more than one way of getting weather information.
"Sometimes technology fails,” she said. “You should always have a backup just in case.”