Storms that dumped more than an inch of rain in Longview from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning knocked down trees and caused widespread power failures throughout Northeast Texas, officials said.
"We had a weak disturbance that moved across the area (Tuesday) morning, and that generated some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, and that moved quickly east," said Matt Hemingway, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
He said sunshine Tuesday afternoon caused the atmosphere to destabilize, triggering a strong line of storms associated with a cold front with severe winds. Winds were clocked at 39 mph at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday at the East Texas Regional Airport, where the weather service maintains a rain gauge.
The 1.27 inches of rain brought the year's total so far to 21.15 inches in Longview, 6.15 inches above average and 5.15 inches above the total as of a year ago, Hemingway said.
Hemingway said the weather service received reports of trees down throughout East Texas. And the latest storm came just four days after hailstorms caused property damage and power failures through areas served by and Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative.
Shreveport-based SWEPCO reported the latest storms caused extensive damage to the utility company's electric system in the Texas-Louisiana-Arkansas state region, causing about 35,000 customers to lose power.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, SWEPCO reported about 14,500 customers remained without power, including 2,200 in Texas, 7,600 in Louisiana and 4,700 in Arkansas.
SWEPCO said it expected crews to restore power Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Atlanta, 10 p.m. in Marshall, 11 p.m. in Mount Pleasant and 11:59 p.m. in Kilgore.
The Upshur-Rural Electric Cooperative based in Gilmer restored power to all but five meters as of 4 p.m., spokesman Tony McCullough said. He said the storms left 3,328 of the more than 48,000 meters in the 10-county service area without power.
He said 13 crews worked throughout Tuesday night. He said they needed to replace four poles that broke under the weight of fallen trees, a task that takes an average of three hours per pole.
The Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative based in Douglassville also has been working to restore power. As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the outage map on its website said a total of 1,206 members were without power.
Those included 722 members in Cass County, 99 customers in Bowie County, 70 in Morris County, 12 in Red River County and three in Titus County.
Bowie-Cass spokesman J.T. Calhoun could not be reached for comment about when the co-op expected to restore power to all customers.