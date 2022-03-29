Spring was in the air Tuesday in Longview, making it the perfect day to enjoy one of the city's parks.
However, storms expected to move into the Longview area Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning will bring a cold front pushing temperatures into the lower 40s by late Wednesday.
Rain should give way to partly cloudy skies Thursday and Friday, with highs in the lower 70s and low temperatures dipping into the upper 40s at night.
The weekend should be full of sunshine, however, as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s or lower 80s with a low in the upper 50s by late Sunday.