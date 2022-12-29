Editor's note: The Longview News-Journal is taking a look back at news-journal.com's five most-read stories of the year. The most read story of the year was this breaking news report from a crash on Interstate 20.
Officials have released the name of a man killed in a Tuesday morning crash involving a major racing team’s hauler on Interstate 20 south of Longview.
Steven C. Stotts, 54, of Valley Head, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said troopers responded at about 4:25 a.m. to the crash on westbound I-20 about a half-mile west of Longview.
A preliminary investigation shows an SUV towing a small box trailer was headed west on I-20 when a tractor-trailer, driven by Stotts, came up behind it. Stotts, who was driving a hauler for David Gilliland Racing, failed to control the speed of the tractor-trailer, which struck the SUV.
The impact caused the SUV to roll onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to “vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane,” according to Dark’s statement.
The tractor-trailer went into the center median, struck the concrete barrier and caught fire, according to Dark. Its towed trailer turned onto its side in the center median.
The driver of the SUV, 63-year-old Young Mo Kang of Montgomery, Alabama, was taken to a Longview hospital in stable condition.
Two passengers in the tractor-trailer, 38-year-old John P. Zaverl and 45-year-old Michael Mizzelle, both of North Carolina, were also taken to a Longview hospital in stable condition, according to Dark.
David Gilliland Racing confirmed Tuesday morning on its website and on Twitter that it had a transporter involved in a wreck near Longview. The transporter was hauling Taylor Gray’s No. 17 ARCA Race car.
Team Statement: pic.twitter.com/2Dhut4zFI9— David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) March 8, 2022
“DGR and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday’s event will be determined at a later time,” said the team, which was founded by retired NASCAR Cup Series driver David Gilliland.
The racing team on Tuesday afternoon released a statement confirming Stotts, co-driver for the No. 17 ARCA hauler, had been killed in the crash.
"Our deepest sympathies go out to Steven's family and friends," David Gilliland Racing said on Twitter.
https://t.co/fOt41hB7mD pic.twitter.com/Muokuoa9TQ— David Gilliland Racing (@dgr_racing) March 8, 2022
The team said Mizelle and Zaverl were treated for injuries in the crash and released.
"Our continued thoughts are with the driver of the second vehicle involved in the accident," the team statement said.
At about 11 a.m., the hauler was on its side along the westbound lanes of I-20 between Estes Parkway and FM 2018 in Gregg County. The No. 17 car was sitting on the interstate.
Longview police reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. that a “major” wreck had shut down the westbound lanes of I-20 beginning at Estes Parkway. The Texas Department of Transportation reported just before 7 a.m. that eastbound lanes were stopped and that delays related to the crash could last “multiple hours.”
Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark said there was a death in the crash, but she did not have more specific information to release.
At 10:21 a.m., Dark said eastbound lanes of I-20 in the area had been reopened to traffic and that one westbound lane was moving.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said crews responded to the crash. He said a call sheet indicated that at the time there was an 18-wheeler that was fully involved and that it contained race cars that were filled with fuel.
May said emergency crews took a couple of people from the scene to a local hospital, but he did not have more detailed information.