Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said the installation of cameras at the Gregg County Courthouse is not about watching for potential vandalism of the Confederate soldier memorial that sits on the Gregg County Courthouse.
He said the additional cameras added in the past couple of months are part of increased security that’s being added to the courthouse in the wake of a December jail escape.
Gregg County Jail inmate Jace Laws escaped in December after about two months of work to carve out the bricks in his cell wall. He then climbed up in the wall to the roof and escaped. He was later apprehended and quickly transferred to prison.
No cameras have been placed on the monument on the courthouse’s front lawn, Stoudt said. Cameras have been installed on the front of the courthouse that might capture activity at the monument. The cameras also will help provide security during the large gatherings that sometimes occur on the courthouse lawn, he said.
He said a petition that is being circulated calling for the removal of the monument is expected to be presented to the Gregg County Commissioners Court at its meeting Monday.