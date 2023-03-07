Two street closures are set to begin today in Longview as part of the High Street bridge reconstruction project.
Sabine Street east of Carter Street and Center Street south of Ware Street are scheduled to be closed to all traffic, according to the city of Longview. Traffic will be detoured to Nelson Street.
The closure is scheduled to last for the duration of the bridge project, which is expected to last about two years.
In January, the Texas Department of Transportation announced it would demolish and replace the High Street bridge.
The city announced in February that a sinkhole on the bridge had closed it between Nelson Street and Marion Drive. The city also said at the time it was unclear if the sinkhole would delay the reconstruction.
However, about two weeks later, the city said the bridge was reopened to one-lane traffic in each direction as the sinkhole was repaired and the reconstruction project remained on schedule.
City Public Works Director Dwayne Archer said previously that a drainage break had created the sinkhole.
Ragle Inc. of Euless was awarded the bridge replacement project at a total cost of $9.3 million.
TxDOT spokesman Jeff Williford previously said the project is not an emergency replacement situation as it was previously submitted and approved for state funding.
“TxDOT and bridge engineers make routine check-ups on bridges throughout the state,” he said. “It was determined (the High Street bridge) was eligible for replacement.”
Williford also previously said the project is classified under a Category 6 Bridge Project, which stipulates the existing bridge must be classified as deficient — meaning it is either structurally deficient or functionally obsolete.
“For a deficient-classified bridge, a sufficiency rating then determines if a bridge is eligible for rehabilitation or replacement. The interval of time, generally 10 years, since a structure’s construction, reconstruction, or rehabilitation, and the type of structure also aid in determining a structure’s eligibility,” according to TxDOT requirements.