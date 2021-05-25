From staff and wire reports
In the first week that Texas adolescents were eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19, more than 100,000 kids children ages 12 to 15 poured into pediatricians’ offices, vaccine hubs and school gyms across the state to get their shots.
In Gregg County, 310 children ages 12 to 15 have received their first shot, according to the latest data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. No children have yet received a second COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state.
Longview and Pine Tree ISDs recently held vaccine clinics on their campuses for adolescents as well as adults.
In the days since the federal approval May 13, about 6% of Texas children ages 12 to 15 have gotten a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. It took more than a month to reach that percentage for eligible adults last winter when the vaccination effort began.
It marks a promising start, health officials and others say, to the state’s first attempt to inoculate Texas’ estimated 1.7 million adolescents, who have endured isolation and virtual-learning challenges for more than a year.
“It’s amazing,” said Dr. Seth Kaplan, a Frisco pediatrician and president of the Texas Pediatric Society, which represents about 4,600 pediatricians and other child medicine professionals.
COVID-19 vaccines are not mandatory for Texas students. Last week, Gov. Greg Abbott also banned schools from requiring masks starting in early June, which Kaplan said could be another motivator to get kids vaccinated before in-person school resumes in the fall. Local governments are also banned from enforcing mask ordinances.
In Texas, where the issue of vaccinating children for any kind of illness has sparked intense political debate, parents are permitted to opt out of vaccines required to attend public schools, as well as opt in to a statewide immunization registry that tracks childhood vaccinations.
But while Texas health officials have expressed concern about what they describe as a growing anti-vaccine movement, between 97% and 99% of Texas schoolchildren are fully vaccinated, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
State health officials don’t expect that high of a number with the COVID-19 vaccine, at least not right away, but say that number signals a high rate of general vaccine acceptance among Texas parents, said Chris Van Deusen, spokesperson for DSHS.
The state is doing research to determine the best messages and outreach for parents, who will be targeted in a public awareness campaign over the summer, Van Deusen said.
Texas pediatricians have also been talking with parents for months about vaccinating their kids, in preparation for its availability to that age group, Kaplan said.
While some Texas parents are adamantly anti-vaccine or don’t believe it’s safe for children, others have different reasons for opposing shots for their kids.
Rates of transmission, death and severe illness are lowest among young children, but experts caution that they are not immune to its effects. Doctors are still learning about long-term effects the virus can have, including potential issues with depression, said Kaplan, the Frisco pediatrician.
“We’ve had athletes that can’t perform at the same level they performed at before, we’ve had kids that developed ringing in the ears that sticks around for months,” Kaplan said.