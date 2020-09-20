GLADEWATER — Karen Wardlaw was enthusiastic about the turnout Saturday at the Gladewater Arts and Crafts Festival, where she and her husband, Kenneth, were busy selling his unique wood projects and her hand-sewn crafts.
After months of canceled events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the booth of the four-year-old Gladewater business, Papa’s Projects and Grandma’s Hugs, garnered much-needed attention Saturday from the crowd of shoppers who enjoyed clear skies and cooler temperatures on the grounds of the former Broadway Elementary School.
“Business this year has been horrible,” Wardlaw said. “We did go to Canton, but all the other events, all the wine festivals and events have been canceled, but Gladewater always has a good turnout.”
Gayle “The Bread Lady” Riley of Etoile echoed Wardlaw’s assessment. After seven years in business, attending events almost every weekend, Riley said this year has been “the worst.”
But on Saturday, Riley and her husband were blessed with a steady stream of customers lined up for her loaves of homemade bread.
“We’ve had a real good turnout,” Riley said. “it’s been so good.”
Gladewater Chamber of Commerce President Marsha Valdetero said the annual arts and crafts festival is celebrating its 47th year and continues 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.
“We’ve got over 60 booths with everything from plants to woodwork, to clothes — just anything you want,” Valdetero said. “We’ve got salsa, bread, pecans, peanut brittle, just whatever. We’ve got a good selection of everything.”