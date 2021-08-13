New students on Thursday made their ways from hometowns across the country to Longview as they began new chapters at LeTourneau University.
Josh Gray chatted with Peer Advisor Bob Peterson and transfer student Derrick Leahy by one of the information tables at new student orientation check-in inside the university’s Allen Family Student Center. Each student came from a different state, representing Washington, California and Colorado.
“My eldest sister goes here, so that’s a big thing,” Gray said, adding that he was excited to start the school year. He plans to study mechanical engineering.
Senior Julia Gray had the opportunity to help her incoming freshman brother through part of orientation, continuing the family’s presence at the school. The family is from Colorado.
“LeTourneau got onto my list (of colleges) because my grandfather worked here like 30 years ago,” Julia said. “I visited and just fell in love with the campus and the community.”
Julia, a biomedical engineering major, was thrilled when her brother decided to attend LeTourneau.
“I told, like, all my friends and I basically felt like I could not shut up about it because I was just very excited,” she said. “I’m proud of who he is, and I love him.”
New student Peter Mikiska of Seattle said he was nervous and excited to start college.
“I’m excited for the chance to learn a lot,” Mikiska said. “Make new friends and just have new experiences, really.”
There were 470 orientation name tags made for freshmen and transfer students. Orientation continues through Sunday.
LeTourneau University is a private, interdenominational Christian university. The school includes the College of Aviation & Aeronautical Science, the College of Education, Arts & Sciences, the College of Engineering, Business & Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the School of Theology & Vocation.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines were also available on campus in the afternoon. The vaccine is not mandatory for LeTourneau students or employees but is encouraged.
In a welcome back letter to students and faculty on the school’s website Wednesday, the Welcome Back Initiative Team notes that “it is imperative that everyone remain cautious and considerate of others as the virus remains a concern.”
“We must all work together to limit the potential disruption to our operation due to positive COVID-19 cases and/or isolations due to possible exposure,” the letter said. Physical distancing is still encouraged when possible and face coverings are not required.