GILMER — Some covered their ears, others held their phones up to record and a few simply stared up at the sky in awe as pilot Stephen Covington spun, dipped and dived his plane.
Fox Stephens Field-Gilmer Municipal Airport was the site of Wednesday's Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum Open House and air show, which was for Air Force JROTC and career technology students from Gilmer High School.
Steve Dean, president and CEO of the museum, said he invited all nine school districts in Upshur county to the open house.
Airplanes and helicopters from several businesses and local entities were on display across the tarmac for students to observe and learn about. Some students took pictures next to the planes while others hopped inside to have their photo taken.
"The idea is to teach them an easy to understand lesson of how aviation in a small town like Gilmer impacts the whole community because it represents jobs, and people don't necessarily connect the two," Dean said.
Dean recalled the story of the first time Sam Walton, founder of Walmart and Sam's Club, visited from Arkansas to search for prospective Walmart locations in Texas. He said that Mount Pleasant was one of the first places Walton visited and that it had a small, but nice airport.
"That was store number one," Dean said. "He came right on down the road to Gilmer. We had this little airport, and that's store number two for the state of Texas."
Additionally, several businesses based in Gilmer wouldn't be there without the airport, Dean said.
Gilmer Mayor Tim Marshall was at the open house to support and talk about the economic benefits the airport brings to the city, he said.
"It's something we're proud of as a city to have. Not all cities have them," he said.
State Rep. Cole Hefner said he came to Wednesday's event to support the airport and help promote the impact it has on the local economy.
Dean explained there is a shortage of pilots in the United States with many retiring.
"There's a lot of great career opportunities in aviation," Hefner said. "There's corporate, there's commercial and then just personal business aviation. ... So I think it's good for (students) to be informed and to learn what all the opportunities are there."
Anjel Stanley, 17, said she joined the JROTC program because she was looking for a place that felt like home aside from her house. She said she was able to find a sense of belonging in the JROTC.
Lilli Bethard, 14, is a freshman at Gilmer High School and in the JROTC program. She said she thought it was important that the open house was offered to students because it could open ideas for students who may be uncertain about their future.
"Some kids don't wanna go into the military, but maybe they wanna be a pilot and maybe they want to change the world in not such a scary way," Lilli said.
Andrew Smith, 14, is a freshman in the JROTC program and said he was able to learn the processes that a medical helicopter goes through.
"An ambulance will call their dispatcher and the dispatcher will call the helicopter dispatcher and so forth and so on," he said.
Trenton Hastings, 15, followed up Andrew's comment by saying he had learned how much paperwork pilots have to do.
Dean built the Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum in 1993, and it officially opened in 1994. He puts on community events such as Wednesday's open house two or three times a year, he said.
An event in April is put on for Gilmer fifth-graders, while another is held July Fourth, he said.
The presentation for the fifth-graders is based on the true story of Lt. Gail Halvorsen, or as he's more commonly known, the "Berlin Candy Bomber."
From 1948 to 1949 during the Berlin Airlift, Halvorsen dropped candy via parachutes made of handkerchiefs to the impoverished and often starving children of Berlin, Germany.
A reenactment of the "candy bombings" is done in April at the Gilmer arirpot for the fifth-graders. Students learn the history of the candy bombings ahead of time.
"Then (the fifth-graders) come out and they know and so when we drop that candy it is a riot," Dean said. "They just go bonkers."