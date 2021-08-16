Students made their way back to the newly renamed Bailey School Monday morning for Longview ISD’s first day of school.
Tera Fletcher brought her 9-year-old niece Jakayla Sherow to her first day of fourth grade. She watched the crossing guard walk her across South Mobberly Avenue and up to Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School.
“She’s very excited,” Fletcher said, adding that she drove up from Tatum to pick up Sherow from her mother’s house and take her to school. “We prayed she’ll have a blessed day.”
Sherow was excited to get back and see her friends.
“She was so worried about the school shutting down again because of the pandemic,” Fletcher said.
Elizabeth and Jose Vergara brought their boys, Octavio, 10, and Osvaldo, 6, to school. Octavio was excited but his brother, not so much, Elizabeth said.
“It was a hassle— one was crying, one was excited,” she said, chuckling. “Just like every year.”
Crossing guard Steve Fletcher has helped students cross the street on South Mobberly for three years.
“It’s amazing how much they grow in three months,” he said of seeing the children after summer break. He was thrilled to get back to school.
The mornings are more calm than the afternoons, Fletcher said.
“Today, most of the kids look nervous,” he said with a laugh.