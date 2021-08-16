Students — many wearing masks — made their way back to classes on Monday throughout Longview ISD's campuses, and the district released its COVID-19 protocols for the year.
Tera Fletcher brought her 9-year-old niece Jakayla Sherow to her first day of fourth grade. She watched the crossing guard walk her across South Mobberly Avenue and up to Clarence W. Bailey Elementary School.
“She’s very excited,” Fletcher said, adding that she drove up from Tatum to pick up Sherow from her mother’s house and take her to school. “We prayed she’ll have a blessed day.”
Sherow was excited to get back to class and see her friends.
“She was so worried about the school shutting down again because of the pandemic,” Fletcher said.
Elizabeth and Jose Vergara brought their boys, Octavio, 10, and Osvaldo, 6, to school. Octavio was excited but his brother, not so much, Elizabeth said.
“It was a hassle — one was crying, one was excited,” she said, chuckling. “Just like every year.”
Crossing guard Steve Fletcher has helped students cross the street on South Mobberly for three years.
“It’s amazing how much they grow in three months,” he said of seeing the children after summer break. He was thrilled to get back to school.
“Today, most of the kids look nervous,” he said with a laugh.
The district on Monday also released its updated COVID-19 protocols for the school year, which it said are subject to change “based on daily guidance from federal, state, and local authorities.”
Virtual instruction, according to the district, might not be an option for the school year.
Guidelines for people who have been vaccinated are, in some cases, different than for those who have not received the vaccine.
People who have symptoms of the virus are asked to stay home and to seek medical guidance. Students at school who have symptoms will be sent to the campus nurse who will determine if the student will be sent home.
People who might have been exposed are expected to quarantine along with people who have been infected with the virus, even if there are no symptoms.
Anyone who has been fully vaccinated is expected to quarantine after contact with someone who has the virus, and they should get tested five days after the exposure if there are no symptoms, according to the district. If the test is negative, the exposed person should “monitor their health for the next 14 days." A negative test after five days could mean a shorter quarantine, but the district said the person must remain in quarantine for 10 days without testing.
Students, teachers, staff or campus visitors who have a lab-confirmed positive test for COVID-19 are directed to stay home “throughout the infection period.”
When a person who is infected can return to school varies based on if symptoms are present and whether or not the person has been vaccinated.
For more information about the district’s COVID-19 protocols, go to lisd.org.