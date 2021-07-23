Board members of Longview Community Ministries took a hands-on approach Friday to solicit donations for the nonprofit organization's Stuff the Bus school supply and food drive.
Board president Dale Ellison was among those at Walmart on Estes Parkway in Longview taking donations and handing out cards to customers that listed items needed by the Longview Community Ministries food pantry. The drive also benefits the East Texas Angel Network.
The Stuff the Bus event continues 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Monday at the Walmart on Estes Parkway.
Other events also are planned to help get Longview-area parents and children ready for school:
New Beginnings Baptist Church has set its free Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Longview campus, 2137 E. George Richey Road, and at its Gilmer campus, 1977 Texas 155 N. Participants will receive a backpack filled with school supplies along with free haircuts, free food and games. Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/yude6un7 .
Thrive Longview and area churches are teaming to host a community event noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at 600 W. Garfield Drive. Free shoes for students in pre-K through 12th grades will be provided along with food and entertainment. Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/448tnwt6 .
3 Girls Nutrition at 174 Beechwood Drive in Longview is holding a school supply drive 11 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7. The event also will feature entertainment, vendors, raffles, food trucks and children's activities.