From Staff Reports
Jeff Naples and Brady Heath spent a warm afternoon Monday practicing stunt riding in a parking lot at Lear Park.
The two men took turns doing wheelies and other acrobatic maneuvers across the empty asphalt on their modified motorcycles.
Naples, who was getting used to a new seat design, said the sport has changed since its beginnings in the early 1980s with specialized, bolt-on parts like larger sprockets, additional hand brakes, crash cages and sliders that better enable riders to perform while also providing a bit of protection for the bike. Naples’ new seat has a built in “step” that allows him to stand on the seat while doing wheelies.
For safety reasons, both men said they avoid crowded parking lots.
“During COVID, it was easy,” said Naples, “but there’s more and more people getting out these days.”