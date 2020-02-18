A state judge issued a summary judgment Monday that all but ends a lawsuit against owners of the former J’s Place Bikini Bar.
The family of Thomas Lynn Harper Jr. was seeking damages in excess of $1 million against Matthew Dennard, Lacy Anne Dennard and Jeffery Milstein, owners and managers of the nightclub at 1313 E. Marshall Ave., according to documents at the Gregg County Courthouse.
Harper was shot outside J’s Place on Feb. 4, 2017, and died from his injuries. The next year, a Gregg County jury convicted Kyron Delyn Adams in the shooting and sentenced him to 75 years in prison.
Keli Touchstone, on behalf of Harper’s estate and his four surviving children, filed the civil lawsuit one year ago in Gregg County’s 124th District Court, alleging that the nightclub’s ownership sold and served alcoholic beverages to Adams “even though it was apparent to (the) defendants … that Kyron Delyn Adams was obviously intoxicated to the extent that (he) presented a clear danger to himself and to other persons” and that the defendants “were negligent.”
Last month, the Dennards asked to be severed from the case.
In a pretrial hearing Monday, 124th District Judge Alfonso Charles granted the defendants’ motion and issued a summary judgment, after the plaintiffs never submitted an answer to the motion, Charles said.
The case remains open because of unresolved issues involving two of the children, Charles said Tuesday.