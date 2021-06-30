ArtWalk is set to return 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday to downtown Longview.
The event, which is scheduled four times a year, is a free self-guided tour of downtown businesses featuring artists.
The event has the dual purpose of bringing people to downtown and showcasing local artists. Musicians and other performers often attend, as well.
The ArtWalk in April was the first in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is operated by Arts!Longview as the signature event for the city’s Cultural Arts District. For information, go to artwalklongview.com .