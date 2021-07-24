Hundred-degree temperatures are creeping up on the Longview area.
Temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend to the high 90s, pushing close to 100 by early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
And sunny skies combined with humidity will result in heat indexes topping 100 degrees over the weekend and into next week.
“This is nothing out of the ordinary,” Meteorologist Gary Chatelain said. “Summer happens every summer —eventually.”
This summer has been “exceptionally wet so far” with 4.77 inches of rain in July for Longview. That is more than 2.8 inches more rain than normal for July, according to weather service records.
That extra rain has removed the risk for drought conditions and kept lawns green, Chatelain said.
Heat indexes for the Longview area could range from 100 to 105 degrees but possibly higher. The National Weather Service’s Shreveport office indicated heat advisories could be needed in some areas of East Texas.
According to the weather service, today is expected to be sunny with a high of 95 and a heat index as high as 102.
Longview residents can expect sunny skies and a high temperature of 98 degrees Sunday, while highs Monday and Tuesday could hit 99 or even 100.
As the week continues, afternoon thunderstorm chances will increase, and temperatures will stay in the high 90s. Temperatures are expected to cool into the mid-70s overnight throughout the week.
Isolated afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will be possible through the weekend, with additional isolated to scattered storms expected heading into the middle of next week, the weather service said.
“If we keep the lack of rain going, that’s when we’ll start to see triple digits,” Chalelain said. “Green grass takes longer to heat.”
When grass starts to turn brown and drought conditions start to set in, he said, that is when the possibility of triple-digit temperatures increases.