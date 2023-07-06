Easton Ritter, 6, couldn't decide whether to stay by his mother's side or return to splashing in the water Wednesday. He said his favorite part of the Jack Mann Splash Pad at Lear Park is the model football, which he kept glancing back at as if to see it was still there.
Easton and his sisters Kaycelinn, 4, and Myra-Ann, 2, were just a few of numerous children in attendance at a Splash Pad Party hosted in conjunction by the Longview Public Library and the City of Longview's Parks and Recreation department.
Their mother Taylor Ritter said the children are part of the library's Summer Reading Club and stay up to date on upcoming events, which is how they heard about the party. Her children have attended numerous recent events hosted by the library and she decided to bring them to the Splash Pad Party so they could meet other children in a fun environment.
"It is one of the best things that we got involved in," Ritter said. "They host so much stuff, it's free and it's fun and they get to make new friends that live in our area...so it just makes them even more involved."
She said the free events offer a fun opportunity for people who may not have enough money to pay for expensive summer events.
This year is the first time the children have participated in the Summer Reading Club, which Ritter said she signed them up for so they could know the importance of reading and being social.
"I really want them to know how important friends are 'cause there are kids that come and they don't have friends and so I teach them to be the friend," she said.
Nearby, Staci Thompson watched while her 4-year-old daughter Evelyn played in the water. She initially planned to come to the event with friends and their children, but after they cancelled she decided to go ahead and come on her own.
"We love the splash pad, my daughter loves to come and we haven't been in a while," Thompson said.
She believes it's important for cities to offer free events for the community, especially for families and stay-at-home moms that need help finding things to do and get their children out of the house.
"Events like this are awesome," she added.
Library Director Jenn Eldridge said she was excited with the outcome of the event and that it's the first time the library has partnered with the parks and rec department for the splash pad.
"Based on the turnout today it's something that I would love to work with them again on," Eldridge said. "We're just very grateful that they let us use the facilities."
Free bubbles and water guns were available for children and popsicles were set to be handed out later. Eldridge encouraged those who haven't yet signed up for the Summer Reading Club to do and said the library is set to have activities until July 19.
For a full list of activities or to sign-up for the program visit https://tinyurl.com/23xek4nv