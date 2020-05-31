Two things are certain about summer reading programs at the Longview Public Library and other area libraries: They will be unlike any other year and will be more important than ever.
“It’s very different, but Summer Reading Club is still going on,” said Longview Public Library Director Jennifer Eldridge.
For the first time, the Longview reading club will be conducted digitally or over the phone in June and July, with programs offered live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/lplonlineprograms.
The summer’s activities begin with the 10:30 a.m. June 5 kickoff party. Adult Summer Reading Club will begin with a virtual kickoff party at 7 p.m. June 6. Some adult and teen events will be offered through Google Meet Chatrooms. “Imagine Your Story” is this year’s theme for the children’s and adult’s Summer Reading Club.
“This year more than ever, since our kids have been out of school since before spring break, we really want to get the word out. We really want to encourage people to read,” Eldridge said. The danger for “summer slide” — the loss of learning that occurs during the long summer break — is even greater, she added, and the library wants to support lifelong learning with its Adult Summer Reading Club.
However, as the state has started to open up, the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center — where some of the larger Summer Reader Club programs have typically been held — remains closed. Also, Eldridge said the governor hasn’t provided updated guidance about what’s allowed at libraries. With restrictions still in place for interactive activities, Eldridge said the library is trying to honor the governor’s orders and Mayor Andy Mack’s work leading the city.
“It’s been hard on all of us,” she said, and library staff members struggled with the idea of whether Summer Reading Club should be canceled. “We love interacting with our patrons. We love seeing them every day. At the same time, we don’t to risk our population with getting further sick.... It’s really hard not to imagine having that face-to-face element. We’re trying to make the best of things.”
Library patrons can find registration and other information online at www.longviewtexas.gov/2897/Summer-Reading-Club, but computer access isn’t required to participate in Summer Reading Club. Eldridge said library staff can help patrons without computer access register and log children’s reading over the phone. Prizes for reading still will be offered, some digitally and some through curbside pickup.
While the library’s computers are not accessible because of COVID-19 restrictions, people with library cards may access the library’s free wireless internet from certain spots in the parking lot.
Library staff members also are working to make Summer Reading Club as interactive as possible, Eldridge said.
“Super Smash Bros.” tournaments will be held online from home. Music and Movement and weekly story and craft times will be offered on Facebook, as will recorded performances. Weekly performances at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, through July 15, include Magician Will Baffle, The Story Lady and others.
The library will make materials required for some programs available through a curbside pickup, Eldridge said.
She said library staff members will miss their face-to-face interaction with people participating in Summer Reading Club.
“Next year, we hope we can really go all out again,” for Summer Reading Club, Eldridge said. “This year, we’re going to make the best of things. It’s still going to be fun. It’s still going to be dynamic.”
Other cities
Stacey Cole, Kilgore Public Library director, said her library’s program will be “a little bit different” this year with activities online.
The theme of this year’s program will be Imagine Your Story, which Cole said she and library staff were “very excited about.”
“We have been working on this all year long, and recently we have begun to make some adjustments” as the library has worked to adjust to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
The Kilgore library once again will use Beanstack, a digital tool enabling readers to track their reading progress and earn badges and awards.
“Users can register, track their reading and complete any of our Summer Reading Program activities using an app on their phone or online,” Cole said of the software.
Cole noted several changes to the program. First, the Kilgore library typically sends out letters to local businesses asking for sponsorships for the summer program. However, she said, doing so during a difficult economic time “didn’t seem appropriate or right.”
As a result, the library won’t award small gifts typically given for children who hit their reading goals.
Another change is the program’s special activities typically held in the Texan Theater and in the library will be online.
Participants who complete the reading program will still receive a book and T-shirt, which will be printed with the help of Friends of the Kilgore Public Library.
The library also will offer online activities on Facebook, Instagram and its new YouTube page. Participants can also pick up “take and make” activity bags through the library’s curbside pickup service.
Learn more at www.facebook.com/KilgorePublicLibrary .
The Marshall Public Library, however, has no plans for a summer reading program. The library hasn’t resumed regular operations and is awaiting permission from the city to reopen.
“We don’t have any plans yet for a summer reading program given the circumstances,” said library Director Anna Lane.