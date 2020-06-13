Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gladewater senior walks with hair color unchanged; recording of Monday phone call shows principal 'not going to force issue'
- Petitions target Gregg County's Confederate monument, but some see 'cosmetic fix'
- Harrison County grand jury hands down indictments for child porn, child sex crimes
- Longview police investigate man found dead in shooting
- Few new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Texas as Houston reports surge
- Kilgore man indicted on charge of intoxication assault with vehicle
- Family funding Longview's July Fourth fireworks hopes show provides 'normalcy, joy'
- Raising their voices: Longview protesters aim to fix history of racial injustice
- Gregg, Upshur, TItus counties add COVID-19 cases, but more good news in Harrison County
- Longview police: Man missing since May 7 has been found